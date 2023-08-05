Thousands Enjoy Utica Zoo's 24th Brewfest

UTICA, NY – Lions, and otters, and brews, oh my.
The 24th annual Utica Zoo Brewfest took place Saturday evening, and hundreds of people, 21 and older of course, enjoyed over 120 craft and domestic beers, as well as numerous spiked seltzers.
The first 2,000 guests in attendance received a commemorative brewfest pint glass.
In addition to all the adult thirst quenchers, area restaurants, like the Celtic Harp, the Grapevine, and Pizzeria Uno were there to provide food for those in attendance.
China Pig and Soup Bone Charlie provided live music to keep things hopping.
Brewfest chairman Gary Mundschenk, says the Brewfest is one of the zoo's biggest fundraisers.
"All the funds help us keep our mission to provide more entertainment, and more exhibits. We're currently working on a couple of new great ventures here at the zoo. We just finished the river otter exhibit, so all these funds help to further the mission of the Utica Zoo"
Coming up in October, the Utica Zoo Spooktacular.
The zoo is open year round, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.