Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School

SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening.
The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday.
The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had re-surfaced.
At no time was there any danger to the students or staff of the Sauquoit High School.
There was a threat earlier this week at VVS that was also deemed not credible.