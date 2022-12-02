 Skip to main content
Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigates possible school threat

SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening.

The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. 

The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had re-surfaced.

At no time was there any danger to the students or staff of the Sauquoit High School. 

There was a threat earlier this week at VVS that was also deemed not credible. 

