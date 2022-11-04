Three Admissions Information Sessions at MVCC to be held on Veterans Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Veterans Day, Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting three Admissions Information Sessions.
The sessions were planned to take place on the holiday in an effort to make attending a little easier for parents and students, many of which have the day off.
The first session takes place at 9 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. session and finally 1:30 p.m. Each session will end with a tour of the Utica campus.
Prospective students will be able to meet with admissions counselors to discuss financial aid options as well as scholarships. Information about the College’s academic programs, sports, and more will also be available.
The event will be held at the Utica Campus located at 1101 Sherman Drive on Nov. 11.
To register for a session you can visit the MVCC website.