Three-car accident on Route five in New Hartford Friday Night

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Around 5:45 p.m. the New Hartford Police Department responded to a three-car accident on Route five near Applewood Boulevard.
According to the New Hartford Police, one person is in critical condition and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Due to the accident, part of Route 5 was shut down for several hours but has been reopened.
This accident is still under investigation. New Hartford Police were assisted by the Kirkland Police Department, New Hartford Fire Department, Edwards Ambulance, and the New York State DOT.
New Hartford Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the accident call (315) 733-6666.