Three men face weapons charges after Friday arrest in Utica

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Two teens and a 20-year-old face weapons charges after an arrest Friday night in Utica.
Utica Police say on Friday, April 7, around 9 p.m., they were called to the area of Oneida Street for a man who was waving a handgun.
Police found three men who matched the descriptions walking on Hobart Street, a few blocks away.
As the officers attempted to stop the men, all three attempted to flee, according to police.
One was taken into custody after a struggle and a loaded 9 mm handgun was found on him, police say.
Police chased the other two men.
Police said, a brief pursuit of the second man ended a few blocks away. When police detained and frisked this male, the officers located a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his possession as well.
The third man was chased by a Patrol Sergeant and Patrol Officer and was located hiding in a backyard on Plant Street. After a subsequent check of the path the male took when he was running, a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an extended magazine was located on the ground. Police say based on a strong positive heat signature from a thermal imaging device, coupled with the fact that this location was in the immediate flight path, enough probable cause was developed to charge this mal with possessing the weapon.
All three were then transported to the Utica Police Department for processing.
Zayron Garrett, 19, of Utica is charged with Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd (loaded), Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd (defaced) and Criminal possession of a firearm.
Jean Dorisca, 19, of Utica is charged with Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd (loaded) and Criminal possession of a firearm.
Quadir Thomas, 20, of Utica is charged with Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd (loaded) and Criminal possession of a firearm.