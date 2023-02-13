Three men remained hospitalized after lift truck touches power lines

Utica, N.Y.-- Joseph Vittone described the scene he arrived to in front of his business on Kossuth Ave one way:
"Out of a bad movie or something. It was crazy. I show up and I see Jason in the basket on his knees screaming, he's got no shirt on, there's smoking clothes on the ground, I’m like 'Oh my god' what's going on here."
Vittone owns Golden Lotus Foods. Contractors were working on replacing the building's roof Sunday afternoon. Just before 1:00... They were coming down from the roof in a lift truck.
"When they extended the lift, it came within about 6-inches of the high-power lines and arced to the equipment." Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll explained.
2 men in the bucket and one man on the ground were then electrocuted. All 3 were seriously burnt and one had to be flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. The shirts of all 3 men were burnt off while they were still wearing them. A 2 foot hole was blown into the ground and the bucket truck was shorted out, trapping the two men in the bucket.
"The fire department had their own crane and they lifted the ladder and just plucked them off one by one and put them in the ambulance and sent them away". Vittone explained.
For Vittone, that wasn't the end of the damage caused by the bolt.
"So, it just got worse, it blew a hole into the ground and I thought that was the worst of it and the guys they took them to a hospital and this machine was fried so it was stuck here and I thought it was the end of it. Then I wake up and we have a swimming pool in our basement and apparently the bolt that hit the ground cracked the pipe that was going into the building also, we didn't know it was a slow leak and then we woke up this morning to find out and here we are."
Chief Ingersoll says this event serves as a reminder to use caution around electrical wires.
"It's another stark reminder to not only our personnel but also contractors and the public in general to always try and maintain at least a ten-foot distance from any energized line, you don’t want to come close to them." Chief Ingersoll said