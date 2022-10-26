Three new zero-emission electric buses headed for the Adirondack Central School District

NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday, over $50 million in funding to be used to purchase electric school buses for Upstate New York.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, as the wheels of the new, electric school busses go round and round, carbon emissions and pollution is gonna keep going down and down. Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and
our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Schumer said.
Over 130 zero-emission electric buses will make their way to upstate schools, three of which are headed to the Adirondack Central School District.
Schumer says, the decision to implement electric school buses across the state will help keep kids healthy and communities clean.