Three SUNY Morrisville students arrested following investigation of elementary school burglaries

Morrisville, N.Y. -- Several burglaries at the Morrisville Elementary School are being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
On three separate dates, multiple individuals entered the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School, located at 55 Eaton Street, after business hours and stole property.
The burglaries occurred on Oct. 28 and 31 and Nov. 1, the sheriff's office says no one was in any danger when the burglaries took place.
Upon investigation, it was learned that three SUNY Morrisville students were involved in the burglaries.
On Nov. 1 current SUNY Morrisville students Jahmar Acosta, 19, of Staten Island, and Havis Wade, 18, of Brooklyn, were arrested. Investigation revealed that Acosta and Wade were present for all three of the burglaries involving the elementary school. They were both charged with three counts each of Burglary and Petit Larceny. Acosta and Wade were arraigned in Madison County CAP Court and then released.
On Nov. 3 Ezekierius Varence, 18, of the Bronx and also a current SUNY Morrisville student participated in the burglary as well. Varence was charged with one count each of Burglary and Petit Larceny. He is at the Madison County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind members of the Morrisville community that school security and the safety of students are a priority for them. And that there is currently and has been, a School Resource Officer assigned to the Elementary School during school hours.