Three winter weekend events to be held at Camp Santanoni

TOWN OF NEWCOMB, N.Y. -- Three Winter Weekend events will be held this year at Camp Santanoni, located in the town of Newcomb in the Adirondacks.
Each event is hosted by the DEC and the Friends of Camp Santanoni. Visitors are invited to enjoy some outdoor winter activities and access to the preserved, historical buildings on site.
“Camp Santanoni offers visitors an up-close look at the culture and heritage of the Adirondacks in an exceptionally beautiful area. We are pleased to offer these Winter Weekends as an opportunity for visitors to experience both the history and outdoor recreation that can be found at this site. Thanks to the town of Newcomb, AARCH, and SUNY ESF for their partnership and their efforts to make Camp Santanoni a memorable destination year-round," Commissioner Seggos said.
Visitors can choose to take part in a 9.8 mile round trip, cross-country ski or snowshoe trip which begins at Camp Santanoni’s Gate Lodge Complex and goes to the Main Lodge Complex. Visitors should come prepared and dressed warmly, as you will be out in the winter elements for long periods, if taking part in this activity. Snowshoes will be provided by the AIC if you don't have your own and can be picked up at the Gate Lodge.
During each event, displays about the camp's history will be showcased and AARCH volunteers will be there to give tours and answer questions.
The construction of the camp was first commissioned in 1892 by Robert and Anna Pruyn, the original owners. The camp was sold in 1953 to the Melvin family of Syracuse, in 1972 the property was sold to the state and added to the State Forest Preserve.
Over the last few decades, the camp has been restored and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a National Historic Landmark.
The events will take place on Jan. 14-16, Feb. 18-20 and Mar. 11 and 12.