Tickets on sale now for Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming comedy show to benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center.
The Big and Tall Comedy Tour makes a stop at Delta Hotel by Marriott on Saturday, November 12th.
Executive Director of CNY Veteran's Outreach Center Vincent Scalise joined NEWSChannel2 to talk about the services provided by the center. There is also an upcoming drive to benefit veterans locally.
Comedian Mike Bova also joined us in studio to give us a sneak peek of what you will get if you attend the show.
