Timelines for three new restaurants in Rome

ROME, NY (WKTV) - Three new restaurants are or have opened in the city of Rome. Franca's Wine Room opened last week. B-52 Bagel and Deli is opening, likely in May. According to its social media page, Stathis Greek Restaurant and Gyro is moving to a permanent location on Black River Boulevard as early as next week.
Franca's Wine Room opened Wednesday on West Dominick Street in downtown Rome.
The concept for Franca's invites and reignites a camaraderie in the arts community in the area.
"It's a unique location and building," co-owner Brian Snow said. "Having the idea with the Capitol Theatre doing what it does nearby, and just tagging in with them and having them be a part of us is great."
Co-owner Paul Dowd, a musician himself, and a jack-of-all-trades, built much of what is inside the restaurant. He also works in the kitchen.
"Bringing jazz back to the area," Dowd said is a goal. "There are jazz artists that go to places for jazz...We want to re-light the jazz community."
The owners had planned to open the restaurant at 260 West Dominick Street in January to coincide with the unveiling of the new marquee at the Capitol Theatre. Supply chain issues and logistics with permits got in the way. Patrons we spoke with said it was worth the wait.
Snow tells us it was tough getting some supplies and even a glass shortage impacted which wines they could stock, but they are happy to be open now.
Opening soon in Rome, perhaps in May, we will see B-52 Bagel and Deli at 401 Black River Boulevard.
Starting next week, you can try their bagels at area restaurants because they are starting a wholesale operation.
The owners, Bill Vinci of Empire Plate, Ryan Vinci and Matt Grabski, of Joey's 307 in Utica, will be delivering bagels to area restaurants from Cazenovia to Boonville to Little Falls. B-52 Bagels will be found at the Balanced Chef in Rome too.
On Sunday, Grabski said he was already busy working to make more than a thousand bagels.
"We've got close to 1,500 bagels ready to go," Grabski said. "The will be distributed between Monday and Tuesday with bagels and homemade fresh cream cheese, which is something we are also doing.
The owners wouldn't tell us what their secret recipe is, but they certainly hinted that there will be some unique flavors when they open in Rome.
"We are going to be open at 401 Black River Boulevard in Rome," Bill Vinci said. "Timeline? We are looking at May. We don't have an exact date yet."
The Rome location will have 1,300 square feet for the bakery section and 1,200 square feet for the store front of B-52 Bakery and Deli.
So far, Vinci tells us B-52 Bagels will make their way to Donna's Cafe in Rome, The Pancake House in Sylvan Beach, Country Kitchen in Rome, and The Fireside/Sunny's Kitchen in Oneida.
The third restaurant opening in Rome, according to its Facebook page, is Stathis Greek Restaurant and Gyro. A post last week says they are moving to a permanent location on Black River Boulevard as soon as next week.