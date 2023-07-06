Tips for Energy Efficiency During These Hot Days of Summer

(WKTV) -- With the Earth experiencing some of the hottest days ever on record, National Grid is sharing summertime energy-saving tips.
Melanie Littlejohn, National Grid vice president of customer and community engagement, said that simple money-saving tips include adjusting the thermostat and running a fan with your air conditioner.
The power company also suggests that raising your thermostat one degree and closing your curtains during the sunniest parts of the day can "create measurable savings on your monthly energy bill."
“There are a number of other low- and no-cost steps our customers can take to reduce their energy usage and save money, as well as programs to assist those who need a little extra help during the summer months,” Littlejohn said.
If you use a window air conditioner to beat the heat, National Grid recommends cleaning the filter to improve airflow. For central air conditioners, have them checked by a professional to get peak efficiency. Replacing the air filter is also a good idea to keep things running smoothly. Vacuuming your air intake vents, too, can help maintain air movement.
Another easy tip National Grid shared was to rearrange your furniture that's near the thermostat or air conditioner.
"Lamps and televisions radiate heat, and if they are too close to the thermostat, your air conditioning could run more and longer than necessary to cool a room," the power company stated.
More efficiency tips include turning off lights when not in use to save money, considering programmable thermostats and preparing your house before leaving for vacation by turning up the thermostat.
It's estimated that a smart thermostat can save up to $180 a year on your energy bills, the power company stated.
Tips for when those hot summer days hit, include all of the above, and thinking twice before baking with your oven.
"The lower you set your air conditioning temperature, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting costs about 18% more than a 78-degree setting. Don’t compromise your comfort or safety, but use this to test how cool you really need it," National Grid stated.
They also said to know the signs of illnesses related to heat. "Heavy sweating, muscle cramps and a fast pulse aren’t just signs of being warm. They are symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke."
"The Home Energy Affordability Program, or HEAP, provides assistance to New Yorkers looking to stay cool through the summer season. Applications for 2023 HEAP Cooling Assistance benefits opened on May 1. Customers who meet qualifying income and residency criteria may receive up to $800 to purchase and install a portable air conditioner or fan, or up to $1,000 for a wall-sleeve air conditioning unit. Funds are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis through your HEAP Local District Contact."
There are also billing programs available for all National Grid customers, including their Budget Billing Plan and Deferred Payment Agreements.
Click here for National Grid's website.