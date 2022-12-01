Todd Carville announces 2023 DA candidacy

UTICA, N.Y. -- Member of the Oneida County District Attorney's Office, Todd Carville, will run for D.A. in 2023.
Carville is one of 22 Assistant D.A.s in the county and says he's known since he was a child, that he wanted to be a lawyer and prosecutor.
He announced his candidacy at the Irish Cultural Center, to a packed house of supporters. He enters the race at a time when issues like Bail Reform and Raise The Age are pushing other prosecutors toward retirement.
"In the trenches, I've dealt with those issues. I know them inwards and outwards. My plan, as the District Attorney, is to speak with legislators to ensure that we can make changes that will make our job easier, once again, and make the people of Oneida County safe," Carville said.
He is the only announced candidate so far and won't have to run against his boss, current D.A., Scott McNamara who is retiring.