Tony Kishman raises $50,000 for Rome MOSART project

ROME, N.Y. -- Singer, recording artist and Beatlemania Broadway star, Tony Kishman performed in Rome on Nov. 5 and raised $50,000 for the Multiversity of Science, Art and Technology (MOSART) project.
Kishman performed at the Capitol Theatre and was able to raise money through corporate and organizational sponsorships, private donations, ticket sales, and in-kind contributions. Nearly $15,000 was raised just from ticket sales.
The funds will be used to support the Foundation’s MOSART project in downtown Rome. MOSART is a nonprofit, charitable organization with a focus on STEM plus Arts (STEAM) education. Their goal is to grow the local STEM workforce by creating entrepreneurs in the field.
“It would not have been made possible without their financial support. We are extremely grateful...We are so fortunate to have a talent like Tony Kishman in our own backyard performing world-class shows all over the planet. But an avalanche of thanks is due to everyone who came out during a perfect evening for a wonderful nostalgic experience, giving our Foundation a big boost” Foundation chairman, Dr. Andrew Drozd said.
Kishman wanted all proceeds from ticket sales to support the Foundation’s MOSART project and its STEAM youth programs.
Because this concert was so successful the foundation is attempting to schedule another performance, during the spring or summer of 2023.