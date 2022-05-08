 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 25 to 35
percent this afternoon, east-northeast winds gusting up to 20 mph
and very dry conditions recently will lead to an elevated risk
for wildfire spread today across portions of central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Tools to cope with grief on Mother's Day

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Mother's Day can be painful for those who have lost their mom. Whether it happened recently or awhile ago, the pain is there, but there are positive ways to transform that pain. 

Bereavement Counselor Linda Clark joined us on Mother's Day to talk about handling grief, recognizing grief and communicating about grief. 

One meaningful tool, Clark talked about, was to think about the legacy of the person and try to live out that legacy in small ways in your own life. 

Click the video to watch the entire interview. 

