Top Finishers in 2023 Boilermaker 15K Road Race

UTICA, N.Y. -- The winner of this year's Boilermaker 15K Road Race is Jemal Yimer Mekonnen.

Mekonnen, 26, of Ethiopia was the first person to cross the 15K finish line this year. His time was 42:06, a new record. He broke his record he set last year, which was 42:38.

Jesca Chelangat, 25, of Kenya was the first to cross the finish in the women's division with a time of 47:33. Another record set.

Top 3 in the Men's Division:

Jemal Yimer Mekonnen 42:06

John Korir 42:13

Charles Langat 42:28

Top 3 in the Women's Division: