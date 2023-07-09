Top Finishers in 2023 Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race

UTICA, N.Y. -- Major rain held off during this year's Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race.
The Wheelchair Road Race started at 7:45 a.m.
Joshua Cassidy crossed this finish line first during this year's race for the men's division.
Jenna Fesemyer was the first to cross the finish line for the women's division.
Top 3 in the Men's Division:
- Joshua Cassidy 33:10
- Miguel Jimenez Vergara 34:52
- Juan Valladares 35:26
Top 3 in the Women's Division:
- Jenna Fesemyer 40:32
- Yen Hoang 41:38
- Hannah Babalola 43:45