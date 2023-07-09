Top Finishers in 2023 Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly
in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Camden, Blossvale, Taberg, Florence and Glenmore.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
counties, Madison, Oneida and Onondaga.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or
other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baldwinsville, Cicero, Lysander, Liverpool, Jordan,
Galeville, Bridgeport, Plainville, Clay, Van Buren, North
Syracuse, Minoa, Elbridge, Woodard, Bayberry, Euclid,
Mattydale, Lyncourt, Lakeland and Warners.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Top Finishers in 2023 Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race

2023 Wheelchair Road Race

UTICA, N.Y. -- Major rain held off during this year's Boilermaker 15K Wheelchair Road Race. 

The Wheelchair Road Race started at 7:45 a.m.

Joshua Cassidy crossed this finish line first during this year's race for the men's division.

Here's the first person to cross the finish line for the 2023 Boilermaker Wheelchair Road Race

Jenna Fesemyer was the first to cross the finish line for the women's division. 

She was the first person to cross the finish line in the female division of the Boilermaker Wheelchair Race.

Top 3 in the Men's Division:

  • Joshua Cassidy 33:10
  • Miguel Jimenez Vergara 34:52
  • Juan Valladares 35:26

Top 3 in the Women's Division:

  • Jenna Fesemyer 40:32
  • Yen Hoang 41:38
  • Hannah Babalola 43:45
 

