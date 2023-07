UTICA, N.Y. -- It was a cloudy, cool start to the day at this year's Boilermaker 5K Road Race.

The start time was 7:15 a.m.

Casey Malloy of New Hartford, N.Y. was first to cross the finish line in the men's division.

Ashley Rathbun of New Jersey was first to cross the finish line in the women's division.

Top 3 in the Men's Division:

Casey Malloy 15:56

Tyler Vega 16:08

Jordan Kent 16:35

Top 3 in the Women's Division: