A beautiful weekend is on the horizon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a brief shower. Milder. High 59.
Tonight: Partly clear. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 64. Low 41.
The weather looks to improve as we head into the weekend.
The weather looks beautiful this weekend. Partly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. The weather continues to warm up next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Highs near 70. A few showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the upper 60s.