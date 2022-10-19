A big warm up ahead

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. High 47.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a passing rain/snow shower north. High 49. Low 31.
Slow moving low pressure approaches Central New York and brings clouds, a breeze, and a few showers today and tomorrow. As the low lifts north later in the week, the weather is expected to significantly warm up.
Mainly cloudy today with lake effect rain showers. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations with little to no accumulation expected. The weather remains mostly cloudy and unsettled tomorrow, with highs in the upper 40s.
Warmer weather returns later in the week. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs near 70! Unseasonably warm weather continues early next week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.