A change in the hot and dry weather pattern is on the horizon

Morning: Sunny. Warming up quickly into the upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and hot. Thunderstorms developing after 2 pm. High 89.
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. High 77. Low 46.
Hot weather continues one more day, before much cooler weather arrives starting this weekend. Very warm again today, with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing in the upper 80s by the early afternoon. A backdoor cold front drops in from the northeast late, bringing the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm.
The weekend is looking pleasant and not as hot. Partly sunny on Saturday, with the slight chance of a shower early. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s. Cooler weather arrives starting Monday, with scattered showers expected. Highs near 70. Much needed rainfall looks to arrive next week as a slow moving area of low pressure drops in from the north.