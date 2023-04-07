 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 210...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210.

* WIND...Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...25 to 30 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

A nice stretch of dry weather starts today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Windy. High 44.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Hard freeze. Low 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 50. Low 25.

fire watch

Cooler today with highs only reaching near 40. It will also be windy throughout the day, especially in the early afternoon. Clouds will decreasing overnight, with a hard freeze possible as we fall into the low 20s.

Easter weekend is looking absolutely fantastic for outdoor activities! Early spring-like temperatures are going to stick around Saturday with high temps near 50. Sunny skies will stick around all throughout Saturday, skies remain clear overnight, and then even more sunshine expected for Easter Sunday. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs expected to reach the Low 50s. The week ahead, aside from very low rain chances in the beginning of the week, will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. We are likely to even reach the 70s by next Thursday and Friday!

Recommended for you