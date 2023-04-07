A nice stretch of dry weather starts today

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Windy. High 44.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Hard freeze. Low 23.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 50. Low 25.
Cooler today with highs only reaching near 40. It will also be windy throughout the day, especially in the early afternoon. Clouds will decreasing overnight, with a hard freeze possible as we fall into the low 20s.
Easter weekend is looking absolutely fantastic for outdoor activities! Early spring-like temperatures are going to stick around Saturday with high temps near 50. Sunny skies will stick around all throughout Saturday, skies remain clear overnight, and then even more sunshine expected for Easter Sunday. Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs expected to reach the Low 50s. The week ahead, aside from very low rain chances in the beginning of the week, will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. We are likely to even reach the 70s by next Thursday and Friday!