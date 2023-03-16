A return to some sunshine today

Morning: Slippery spots in the morning. Patchy frost. Lower 20s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 41.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 25.
Weather remains relatively quiet for the near-term, and we actually get a mild day today! Patchy black ice and frost are possible this morning as we start out cold and in the 20s. We do warm up throughout the day though, reaching the mid-40s with patchy sunshine.
Clouds continue to increase in the evening ahead of rain showers developing tomorrow. We are expected to be on the warm side of a low pressure system, and although precipitation could briefly start out as light snow, it quickly turns over to rain throughout the day Friday. As the system departs, cool air moves in with wind over the Great Lakes, causing lake-effect for some areas Saturday. Lake effect snow showers are also possible again on Sunday as highs reach the upper 20s.
The first day of spring is on Monday and the weather looks to reflect it! Sunshine for Monday through Wednesday, with warmer weather as highs reach the mid to upper 40s!