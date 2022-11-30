A StormTracker 2 Alert Day is in effect tonight

Morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Windy. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread rain. Windy. High 52.
Tonight: Rain switching over to lake effect snow. Temperatures drop rapidly into the upper 20s.
Tomorrow: Lake effect snow, heaviest north. Windy. High 36. Low 25.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for this evening and tomorrow morning due to a combination of strong winds and locally heavy lake effect snow.*
*A wind advisory is in effect until 9PM this evening for all of CNY*
*A lake effect snow warning is in effect from 8PM this evening through 7PM tomorrow evening for Northern Herkimer County*
*A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7PM this evening through 10PM tomorrow evening for Northern Oneida County*
Widespread rain is expected to develop this morning as a strong cold front approaches Central New York. Windy weather is expected, especially along hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley, with wind gusts between 40-45 mph possible through the afternoon. All of Central New York is expected to see windy weather this evening, tonight, and early tomorrow as a cold front moves through.
Lake effect snow is expected to develop tonight, falling heavy at times north of the Mohawk Valley. A general 4-8" of accumulation is possible here, with little accumulation expected in and south of the Mohawk Valley. Cold and blustery weather for tomorrow, followed by less wind and warmer temperatures on Friday. Rain returns on Saturday, with cooler weather expected on Sunday.