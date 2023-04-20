A warm up starts today!

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Much warmer. High 62.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 45.
The weather turns sharply warmer this afternoon. A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 60s.
Much warmer weather arrives tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with showers on Monday, with highs near 50. A passing shower is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. Continued cooler weather for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.