Alert Day: Lake-effect snow and wind Thursday

Morning: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. High 36.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Winds slowly diminishing. Low 23.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 45. Low 34.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day continues into the afternoon due to a combination of strong winds and locally heavy lake effect snow.*
Power outages will remain possible until the winds diminish this evening. Lake effect snow develops tonight and falls heavy north of the Mohawk Valley. A general 4-8" off accumulation is possible across Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, and Hamilton Counties. Little accumulation is expected in and south of the Mohawk Valley.
Windy weather continues, with peak winds up to 40-45 mph in the late morning to early afternoon. Cold with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Winds finally diminish this evening, with mostly cloudy skies and much more pleasant weather on Friday. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain on Saturday and windy, with highs near 50. Mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain on Tuesday, followed by dry weather on Wednesday.