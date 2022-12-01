 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the
New York State Thruway corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alert Day: Lake-effect snow and wind Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Alert Day continues

Morning: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. High 36.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Winds slowly diminishing. Low 23.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 45. Low 34.

alert day

*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day continues into the afternoon due to a combination of strong winds and locally heavy lake effect snow.*

Power outages will remain possible until the winds diminish this evening. Lake effect snow develops tonight and falls heavy north of the Mohawk Valley. A general 4-8" off accumulation is possible across Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, and Hamilton Counties. Little accumulation is expected in and south of the Mohawk Valley.

Windy weather continues, with peak winds up to 40-45 mph in the late morning to early afternoon. Cold with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Winds finally diminish this evening, with mostly cloudy skies and much more pleasant weather on Friday. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain on Saturday and windy, with highs near 50. Mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain on Tuesday, followed by dry weather on Wednesday.

