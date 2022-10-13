Alert Day today

Morning: Showers. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Rain, heavy at times. Thunder possible. High 66.
Tonight: Rain ending overnight. Low 46.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 61. Low 39.
*Today is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy rainfall developing in the late morning. Thunder, gusty winds are also possible*
A dry start today, but rain is expected to develop in the late morning/early afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain becomes heavy at times as a cold front moves through. The combination of heavy rain and wind will lead to lots of falling leaves. Some leaves could get clogged in storm drains, leading to localized flooding. Wet leaves on the roads will make them slippery, especially in the evening hours. A general 1-2" of rain is expected.
Breezy and cooler tomorrow, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start out dry and sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Cooler weather is expected early next week. A strong cold front arrives on Monday and brings another round of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Highs only climb into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain showers, possibly mixing with snow showers in the higher elevations.