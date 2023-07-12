An unsettled weather pattern begins today

Morning: A passing shower possible. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 82. A thunderstorm possible south of the Mohawk Valley.
Tonight: A thunderstorm possible south of the Mohawk Valley. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms. High 84. Low 65.
The weather gradually turns more humid this week, with chances for showers and thunderstorms most of the week and weekend.
A cold front moves in today, bringing the chance of a thunderstorms. Partly sunny today, with the chance of a thunderstorm south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the low 80s. It turns humid tomorrow, with the chance of morning showers and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
The possibility of showers and storms continue Friday. Humid and warm, with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms continue on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Remaining humid on Monday, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Slightly less humid on Tuesday, with highs near 80.