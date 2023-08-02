Another beautiful day across CNY

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Pleasant. High 75.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.
The weather remains very comfortable and pleasant through early Thursday.
Partly sunny today and beautiful, with low humidity and a breeze. Highs in the mid 70s. The humidity does start to rise tomorrow, with a few late day showers and thunderstorms possible. Warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.
Becoming less humid this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Monday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.