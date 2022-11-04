Another beautiful, warm day

Morning: Sunny. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny and warm. High 70.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.
A large crest in the jet stream will drive warmth and sunshine into Central New York over the next several days. Temperatures look to approach record warmth for the start of the weekend!
Mostly sunny skies expected today and becoming very warm again in the afternoon. High temperatures climb to near 70! The weather looks pleasant for high school football games across the area, too.
The weather starts out near record warmth this weekend. Sunshine gives way to clouds tomorrow. Breezy and warm, with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front brings a few showers to the area on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler weather returns by Election Day. Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Warm and sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.