Another cool and breezy day

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 47.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 31.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 61. Low 39.
A cool and breezy fall day again today, with mostly cloudy skies and highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Lows overnight into Friday will be chilly again, but then as we head into the weekend sunshine and warmer weather arrives.
Tomorrow expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Top 10 day possible Saturday, with sunshine, a light breeze, and highs reaching the upper 60s! Clouds slowly begin to arrive Sunday, we are keeping an eye on a system bringing rain up the east coast. Current trends have it delayed until Monday, however it still is possible the rain could arrive as soon as Sunday night. We remain much warmer into next week, with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday and in the upper 60s on Wednesday.