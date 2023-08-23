Another nice day on the horizon

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 76.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 59.
The weather remains pleasant today before showers return Thursday.
A cool start to today, with sunshine expected throughout most of the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Increasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Showers return tomorrow as a front stalls in Central New York. Expect clouds and showers throughout the day, with highs only in the upper 60s. Showers linger into Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.