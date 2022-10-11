Beautiful fall day in store

Morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny and much warmer. High 67.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High 68. Low 57.
*A frost advisory is in effect for Central New York until 8AM today*
High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine back to Central New York along with warming temperatures this week. The next chance for rain looks to be on Thursday and it looks widespread and heavy. Cooler weather returns this weekend.
Sunshine today and warming up fast after some morning frost. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, but still warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Widespread rain returns on Thursday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the low 60s.
Breezy and cooler on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start out dry and sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread rain returns Monday, with highs in the mid 50s.