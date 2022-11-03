Beautiful sunshine and warmth in store

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny and warm. High 68.
Tonight: Clear. Low 43.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 70. Low 54.
A large crest in the jet stream will drive warmth and sunshine into Central New York over the next several days. Temperatures look to approach record warmth for the start of the weekend!
Plenty of sunshine is expected today and temperatures look to warm up. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s with light winds. Mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow, with highs near 70!
The weather starts out near record warmth this weekend. Sunshine gives way to clouds on Saturday. Breezy and warm, with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front brings showers to the area on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler weather returns by Election Day. Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 60.