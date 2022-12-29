Beautiful weather expected across the region

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 30s.
Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 46.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 38.
Tomorrow: Cloudy skies. Few isolated showers. High 47. Low 38.
Be careful for icy spots this morning as wet surfaces froze over last night. We start out this morning with mostly sunny skies and a chance for a nice sunrise given the position of clouds over our area. The mild late-December temperatures continue to warm as highs will reach the mid 40s.
Clouds begin to increase tonight, and Friday is trending cloudy with a chance for an isolated light shower as a stationary front out west collides with a low pressure system from the south. Highest chance for rain is expected Saturday night for New Years Eve, however it will be a mild night with temperatures still in the 40s around midnight! The entire weekend will see high temperatures in the upper 40s before a slight cool down occurs Sunday night and into Monday. Warm temperatures and rain continue for the middle of next week.