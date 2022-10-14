Beautiful weather returns today

Morning: Patchy fog in higher elevations. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 61.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. High 65. Low 41.
Patchy fog is possible this morning in higher elevations, or in areas that saw some significant yesterday. Sunshine will move in quickly for mostly sunny skies, a beautiful fall day with highs reaching the low 60s.
Mostly dry conditions for the weekend, however there is a small chance for some light showers later tomorrow and into early Sunday. Monday looks to be the day where we see more significant rainfall, and then hit-or-miss showers Tuesday and Wednesday from a system stalling north of us in Canada. The atmosphere is favorable for snowfall Wednesday in higher elevations, however accumulations look to be small.