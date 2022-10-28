Beautiful weekend in store

Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 55.
Tonight: Clear. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 61. Low 31.
Sunday: Sunny. High 63. Low 43.
The weather remains dry and mainly clear through the weekend as a large dome of high pressure settles into the Northeast. Our next chance of rain arrives on Monday as a weak area of low pressure arrives.
Clear and cold this morning with widespread frost. Mostly sunny today and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are expected to be light throughout the day.
The weather looks beautiful this weekend, with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb into the low 60s. A few rain showers are expected on Halloween, with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny and pleasant next Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 60s.