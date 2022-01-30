Chilly weather today

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 18. Low 5.
Monday: Partly sunny. High 29. Low 15.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 37. Low 23.
** A wind chill advisory is in effect for Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer & Madison, counties until 10AM this morning.**
**A wind chill warning is in effect for Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis and Hamilton counties until 10AM Sunday.**
Dangerously low wind chills expect tonight into Sunday morning. Some areas could see wind chills as low as 25 - 30 below 0. Partly cloudy today, with highs in the upper teens.
The weather turns much warmer as we head into the work week. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 20s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s. An early February thaw continues on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow is possible on Thursday as the next storm system approaches. Some lingering snow showers are possible Friday morning as the temperature drops to near 20 for the high.