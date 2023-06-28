Clouds and showers continue across the region today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 70.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 58.
Tomorrow: Hazy from wildfire smoke. High 77. Low 58.
An air quality alert is in effect for Central New York due to wildfire smoke expected to arrive late today. The air quality looks to become somewhat poor late today and poor tomorrow. If you are sensitive to smoke, you'll want to limit your time outdoors on these days.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today. Cooler, with highs near 70. Hazy tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.
Air quality looks to improve by the weekend, with a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s.