Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Clouds and showers continue across the region today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 58.

Tomorrow: Hazy from wildfire smoke. High 77. Low 58.

An air quality alert is in effect for Central New York due to wildfire smoke expected to arrive late today. The air quality looks to become somewhat poor late today and poor tomorrow. If you are sensitive to smoke, you'll want to limit your time outdoors on these days.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today. Cooler, with highs near 70. Hazy tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Air quality looks to improve by the weekend, with a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s.

