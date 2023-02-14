Clouds give way to sun today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 42.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 54. Low 38.
Some clouds linger this morning along with a breeze. A little cooler for high temps, but sunshine should peek out again in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. A warm front arrives early Wednesday morning bringing scattered light rain showers. Peeks of sun are possible Wednesday afternoon before a trailing cold front could bring a burst of rain in the late evening.
The most notable weather maker over the week will arrive Thursday night. A strong coastal low will bring warm weather overnight Thursday before a strong cold front pushes through the area bringing windy conditions and dropping temperatures throughout the day Friday from the 40s down into the teens Friday night.
A warm up comes again over the weekend though, with some sunshine and highs near 40. Light rain returns on President's Day.