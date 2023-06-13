Clouds give way to sunshine today

Morning: Decreasing clouds. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 73.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High 66. Low 55.
Clouds and patchy fog clear out early today, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Pleasant, with highs in the low 70s. Widespread showers return on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Clouds give way to sunshine with the chance of a late day shower on Thursday. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with showers on Friday and highs in the upper 60s.
The weather over the weekend looks pleasant. A few showers are possible on Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s.