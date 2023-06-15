Clouds make way for sunshine today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Turning partly sunny. Pleasant. High 73.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Dry start, showers return. High 69. Low 55.
A break in the rain is expected today, with a return to rain on Friday. The weather is trending wet heading into the weekend.
Starting out with some showers and patchy fog this morning, but the weather looks to improve. Clouds give way to sunshine, with highs in the low 70s. Clouds return tomorrow with widespread showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
The weekend weather is trending cloudy and wet. Some light smoke may return from the wildfires to the north this weekend, too. We'll keep you posted. Clouds and showers are expected on Saturday, with highs near 70. The clouds and showers clear out Saturday afternoon/evening. Mostly cloudy on Father's Day, with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with showers again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.