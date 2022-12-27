Cloudy skies and cooler weather continues

Morning: Few light snow showers. Upper teens.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 27.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 16.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 37. Low 25.
This week starts out cold, gradually warming up by the middle of the week. High temperatures rise to near 50 for New Year's over the weekend! The trend looks to continue into next week.
We start this morning with a few light snow showers, but more dry air will limit the potential of any accumulating snow this morning. Similar weather from yesterday is expected today and for most of this week. Highs today in the mid 20s. By tomorrow, we finally reach above freezing again and continue to warm up towards the end of the week.
New Years Eve and New Years Day look to be very mild, with temperatures reaching the low 50s! A few showers are possible for both Saturday and Sunday with cloudy skies. Clouds and mils weather continues for the beginning of next week.