Cloudy skies and seasonably cooler weather continues

Morning: Light snow showers. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 32.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 19.
Seasonably cold weather continues early this week, with a return to milder than average temperatures along with rain.
Cloudy this morning with scattered lake effect snow showers. Little accumulation is expected. Seasonably cold today with highs around freezing. Seasonably cold tonight, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the teens. The weather looks mostly cloudy again tomorrow and dry, with highs in the mid 30s.
Low pressure approaches from the west later this week, bringing milder temperatures and a return to rain. Cloudy on Thursday with rain showers. Highs near 40. Widespread rain is expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain changes to snow showers for Saturday. Cooler, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures start to warm up again by Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.