...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could
potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


Cold and sunny weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Teens.

Afternoon: Sunny. High 30.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low 15.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow starting late afternoon/early evening. High 34. Low 32.
alert day

A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and scattered power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York.

Another morning, with clear skies and temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Sunshine is expected to continue today, with highs near 30. Increasing clouds for tomorrow, with widespread snow breaking out tomorrow evening. Snow becomes heavy tomorrow night, with 3-6" of accumulation. Additional snow is expected to accumulate on Friday as low pressure travels across the region.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible on Saturday, with generally light accumulation. Highs in low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with more lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low 30s.

