Cold, cloudy, and windy today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with flurries. Turning windy. High 29.
Tonight: Cloudy with flurries. Windy. Low 25.
Cold weather looks to linger in Central New York this week, with temperatures running a few degrees below average. No big storms are expected this week, but we are keeping an eye out for some snow chances by the weekend and early next week.
Cloudy today with a few flurries possible. Windy and cold, with highs in the upper 20s. Little accumulation is expected. Cloudy tomorrow, with a few lingering flurries. Highs near 30. Cloudy again on Thursday and dry, with highs in the low 30s. Sunshine, finally, returns on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. The weather over the weekend looks generally dry, for now. We are tracking a coastal storm that will be possible for the parade on Saturday. Rain and snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday.
Some sun returns on Sunday. Don't forget, the clocks change this weekend as we spring forward one hour earlier Sunday morning.