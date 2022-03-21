Comets fall to Monsters in a shootout

Utica, N.Y. -- It was time for hockey once again in Utica, but on a rare Monday night! The Comets came back into town after dropping their first road game since February, and looked to get one back in the win column against the lower ranked Cleveland Monsters.
The game started off scoreless, with neither team being able to find the back of the net in the first period, but the second is where things really started to kick off.
The Adirondack Bank Center crowd was silenced not once, but twice in the second period as Tristan Mullin and Zach Jordan scored a pair to take a 2-0 lead.
In the third period, that's where the Comets came back to life, but it took them until the end of game to get even on the scoreboard.
With 48 seconds left in the game, Frederik Gauthier cleaned up the mess and cut the Comets deficit in half. It only took 25 more seconds for AJ Greer to fire the equalizer from the right point and tie it up, and the Utica faithful were going nuts.
That took it to Overtime, where the two teams were back and forth, but couldn't find the back of the net to end it. So, they went into a penalty shootout.
Robbie Payne would notch the only goal of the shootout, and send the monsters home with the 3-2 overtime win.
The Comets drop their second straight and look to snap the mini-skid this Wednesday when they take on the Bridgeport Islanders at 7 p.m.