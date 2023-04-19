Cool and breezy weather continues

Morning: Cloudy with a mix of rain/snow showers. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 49.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Low 31.
The weather remains unsettled early today as slow moving low pressure moves across Central New York. A few snow showers possible early today, with a return to sunshine by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and breezy. A few passing showers are possible tonight into early tomorrow.
The weather turns warmer later in the week, with a return to sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Much warmer weather arrives on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. There is the possibility to see a passing shower late Friday as a warm front moves through, but it looks mostly dry. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms late due to the following cold front. Highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with showers on Monday, with highs near 50. A passing shower is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s.