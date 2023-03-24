Cooler and breezy today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and breezy. High 48.
The weather turns dry today, but it will be cooler after a cold front moved through. Breezy conditions continue through the weekend with a return to unsettled weather Saturday.
Partly sunny today and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain is expected on Saturday, possibly starting out as a wintry mix early. Highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible early Sunday, followed by sunshine. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny on Monday and pleasant, with highs in the upper 40s. Remaining dry on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain and snow are possible for the middle of the week.