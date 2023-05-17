Cooler and windy across the region today

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny and windy. High 53.
Tonight: Clear. Widespread frost. Low 27.
*A freeze watch is in effect for all of Central New York for tonight into tomorrow morning*
Look for more hazy skies throughout this week from the wildfires. With the wind shifting to a northerly wind today, the smoke in the air should shift to south of our area. Patchy frost is possible this morning. Sunny and cool this afternoon, with highs only in the low 50s.
Widespread frost is expected tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 20s. The weather warms up for the end of the week, with highs back in the low 60s on Thursday and into the low 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. The rain clears out for sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.